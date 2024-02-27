Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

In their recent outing on Feb. 24, Toronto secured a narrow 4-3 victory on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights had a challenging encounter on Saturday, playing away against the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, they suffered a 4-3 defeat in a shootout (1-0).

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Brendan Brisson- William Karlsson- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev- Chandler Stephenson- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli- Byron Froese- Sheldon Rempal

Defensemen

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Adin Hill will most likely start for the Vegas Golden Knights. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 23

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 48

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.27

Shots Against (SA): 654

Saves (SV): 606

Save Percentage (SV%): .927

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 13 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly- William Lagesson

Mark Giordano- Jake McCabe

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 26

Games Started (GS): 26

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 77

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.18

Shots Against (SA): 658

Saves (SV): 581

Save Percentage (SV%): .883

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 54 seconds