Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
In their recent outing on Feb. 24, Toronto secured a narrow 4-3 victory on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.
On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights had a challenging encounter on Saturday, playing away against the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, they suffered a 4-3 defeat in a shootout (1-0).
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineupsVegas Golden Knights
Forwards
- Brendan Brisson- William Karlsson- Jonathan Marchessault
- Ivan Barbashev- Chandler Stephenson- Michael Amadio
- Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
- Mason Morelli- Byron Froese- Sheldon Rempal
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
- Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill
- Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill will most likely start for the Vegas Golden Knights. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 23
- Games Started (GS): 23
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 48
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.27
- Shots Against (SA): 654
- Saves (SV): 606
- Save Percentage (SV%): .927
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 13 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Nicholas Robertson
- Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
- Morgan Rielly- William Lagesson
- Mark Giordano- Jake McCabe
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 26
- Games Started (GS): 26
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 4
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 77
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.18
- Shots Against (SA): 658
- Saves (SV): 581
- Save Percentage (SV%): .883
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 54 seconds