"Very manipulative": NHL analyst gives his thoughts on Connor McDavid's latest eye-opening statement about Oilers contract extension drama

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s more recent comments regarding his contract extension negotiations have drawn non-too-flattering comments from the media. In particular, McDavid’s comments regarding the lack of urgency in getting a new contract in place have led to heightened scrutiny.
As it stands, McDavid is set to become a UFA at the end of this upcoming season. But it’s the lack of apparent contract negotiations that has net Oilers Nation into a frenzy. Plus, Connor McDavid’s comments at a media availability earlier this week prompted TSN analyst Bryan Hayes to state the following on the August 26 edition of OverDrive:
“I find his phrasing very curious, - ‘I have every intention to win in Edmonton.’ Like, that is very manipulative, right? It's very planned. It's obviously been something he and his team have worked out.”
Hayes’ comments hint at a prevailing online theory that Connor McDavid is playing the Edmonton Oilers into building a championship team out of fear of losing him next summer. Hayes doubled down on his comments, stating the following:
“They knew this question was coming and they know it's going to continue to come and it's not exactly a grand slam like, ‘I have, I'm staying. I'm not going anywhere.’ ‘I have every intention of winning in Edmonton.’”
Check out the full conversation here:
Questions regarding McDavid’s future in Edmonton won’t go away until he re-signs with the club. In the meantime, the media will continue to push further into the issue the longer the uncertainty drags on.
Connor McDavid contract standstill could become distraction for Oilers
In an August 27 piece in The Athletic, notable insider Chris Johnston looked into Connor McDavid's comments regarding his contract extension.
In particular, Johnston wrote the following regarding the standstill:
“How that may or may not affect his teammates could ultimately factor into the equation as they try to get over the hump following consecutive trips to the Final.”
Johnston was alluding to a potential distraction stemming from the lack of certainty surrounding McDavid in Edmonton. Johnston cited McDavid’s comments regarding distractions as:
“You know, we don’t need any distractions. Taking my time with it and that’s it.”
However, Johnston’s earlier comments point toward a legitimate concern regarding the possibility of the team suffering as a result of heightened media scrutiny regarding McDavid’s contract situation in Edmonton.
It seems the situation could gain even more media attention the longer it drags out.
