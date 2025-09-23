[Video] 6-foot-4 heavyweight Josh Dunne pummels Max McCue in one-sided preseason brawl

Buffalo Sabres center Josh Dunne engaged in a fight with Columbus Blue Jackets’ Max McCue during Monday’s preseason game. The altercation occurred in the first period at center ice, where both players showcased their fighting abilities. However, the bout was one-sided, with the 6-foot-4 Dunne leveraging his reach to deliver heavy punches, ultimately prevailing over McCue.Watch the video here:Consequently, Josh Dunne and Max McCue were hit with five-minute major penalties for fighting.Josh Dunne and the Sabres shut down the Blue Jackets in preseason openerOn Monday, the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 in their preseason opener matchup at the Nationwide Arena.The first period ended without any goals. In the second period, Bowen Byram opened the scoring for the Buffalo Sabres, giving them a 1-0 lead at 4:51. Just over four minutes later, Beck Malenstyn extended the lead to 2-0 before heading into the final period. In the third period, Jack Quinn scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-0 for the Sabres. At 19:11, Konsta Helenius scored, securing the final scoreline of 4-0 in favor of Buffalo. Alexander Georgiev made 16 saves, and Devon Levi stopped six shots between the pipes for the Sabres.The Buffalo Sabres continue their preseason series against the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.Also Read: Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin opens on up 'traumatic experience' involving fiancée Carolina's health