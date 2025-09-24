[Video] Canadiens' Florian Xhekaj trades blows with Flyers heavyweight Nic Deslauriers in spirited fight

Montreal Canadiens’ Florian Xhekaj went toe-to-toe with Flyers enforcer Nic Deslauriers in a spirited second-period fight. Midway through the frame, Xhekaj, brother of Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, dropped gloves with Deslauriers.The two traded heavy blows, Deslauriers landed a couple of solid shots as he pinned Xhekaj against the boards before the referees stepped in to break it up.Watch the video here:From the bench, Arber cheered his brother on, while their mom, Simona, proudly joined from the stands.After the game, Florian revealed:&quot;He (Deslauriers) told me in the penalty box he had to get both brothers,&quot; Florian Xhekaj joked. “He was saying lots of stuff in the penalty box. He was saying, ‘Good job, man. You held your own in there.'&quot;Eric Engels @EricEngelsLINKAsked Florian Xhekaj if he knew Arber Xhekaj had fought Nic Deslauriers before. &quot;He told me in the penalty box he had to get both brothers,&quot; Florian joked. &quot;He was saying lots of stuff in the penalty box. He was saying, ‘Good job, man. You held your own in there.'&quot;Florian also found the back of the net, scoring the Canadiens’ second goal to give them a 2-0 lead in the first period. The moment brought tears to Simona’s eyes as she watched her son's goal.Florian Xhekaj drafted by Montreal in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.Analysts weigh in on Arber and Florian Xhekaj playing together for the first timeFor the first time, both Xhekaj brothers suited up in the same game for the Montreal Canadiens. It marked a notable shift for the organization, as journalist Renaud Lavoie pointed out earlier in the day.Speaking on BPM Sports, analysts Renaud Lavoie and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed why the Canadiens had previously avoided putting Arber and Florian in the lineup at the same time. Brisebois explained:&quot;Because of their age difference, the two guys have never played together before. It could have happened at camp in 2024, but Renaud Lavoie (on BPM Sports) said that last year, the Habs did everything they could to ensure the two guys didn't end up in the same lineup.&quot;DansLesCoulisses @DLCoulissesLINKLa relation entre les deux frères va toujours faire jaser →While it could have happened at training camp in 2024, Lavoie revealed that the Canadiens intentionally kept them apart last year to see how Florian would perform on his own.“We did everything last year to make sure they didn’t end up in the same lineup,” Lavoie said of the decision.The night ended on a high note for the family, as Arber sealed the Canadiens’ 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.