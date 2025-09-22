  • home icon
  [VIDEO] Gabriel Landeskog avenges cheap elbow on Cale Makar by delivering a beatdown onto Sam Lipkin

[VIDEO] Gabriel Landeskog avenges cheap elbow on Cale Makar by delivering a beatdown onto Sam Lipkin

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
[VIDEO] Gabriel Landeskog avenges cheap elbow on Cale Makar by delivering a beatdown onto Sam Lipkin - Source: Imagn

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog released fireworks against Utah Mammoth's Sam Lipkin during Sunday's preseason matchup.

The altercation unfolded in the third period, after Lipkin delivered a high hit to Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar, who was visibly shaken by the hit and went down to the ice.

Landeskog was not too pleased with Lipkin's action and took matters into his own hands. The Avs captain sought revenge by dropping his gloves and confronting Sam Lipkin in retaliation.

Gabriel Landeskog dominated the bout, delivering a flurry of uppercuts that ultimately brought Lipkin down to the ice. The Avs captain was hit with a five-minute major penalty for fighting.

Watch the video here:

Gabriel Landeskog opens up about dropping gloves against Sam Lipkin

After the game, Gabriel Landeskog shared his thoughts about dropping gloves against Sam Lipkin. The Avalanche captain stated that he believed the hit wasn't intentional, but emphasized that whether it involved their best player or not, someone had to respond.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s our best player or not, someone’s got to do something,” Landeskog said via Evan Rawal of The Denver Gazette.
The Colorado Avalanche dominated the Utah Mammoth in a 5-1 victory during their preseason opener on Sunday. Utah’s Michael Carcone opened the scoring with a power-play goal 11 minutes into the first period.

However, Utah failed to maintain momentum, and the Avalanche took control. In the second period, Gavin Brindley tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal.

At 5:07, Brindley scored his second to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. Just 50 seconds later, Danil Gushchin extended the lead to 3-1. Tristen Nielsen then scored to make it 4-1 before the third period. Nielsen added his second goal in the final period, sealing the 5-1 win for the Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena in their next preseason clash on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

