Vincent Trocheck shared his thoughts about J.T. Miller being named the new captain of the New York Rangers on Thursday. He took over from Jacob Trouba, who was dealt to Anaheim in December.The Rangers named Miller the 29th captain in team history on Tuesday, just months after he returned to New York in a trade from Vancouver at the March deadline. On Thursday, Trocheck praised the choice, highlighting Miller’s intensity:&quot;He brings a level of intensity to the game that brings people into the fight a little bit, so having him back there to kind of lead our group is going to be good.&quot;He also shed some light on how the decision was handled, confirming that GM Chris Drury and the coaching staff filled in the team’s leadership group before making the news public:&quot;They kind of revealed it to us before they revealed it to everybody else. I mean, it's not on us to make a decision. It's up to them. Dru is who makes the decision, ultimately. Him and Sully and the rest of the coaching staff got together a few times over the summer. It's not an easy decision.&quot;Miller put up 70 points in 72 games last season, including 35 points in 35 games with the Rangers after the deadline.GM Chris Drury explains why J.T. Miller was the right choice as Rangers captainChris Drury explained his decision to name J.T. Miller captain during Wednesday’s press conference, saying the timing felt right with training camp about to begin. He emphasized the team had no interest in starting camp without a captain in place.“Where this team is at, I thought it was an important role -- for us and the process we went through, if we didn’t have the right person, we weren’t just going to name anybody just to say we have a ‘C.’ We have a lot of good choices and J.T. rose to the top,” Drury said (per NY Post).Drury highlighted J.T. Miller’s preparation, compete level, and intensity as the qualities that set him apart.He noted that Miller consistently brings energy, battles hard every shift, and has a way of pulling his teammates into the fight. For Drury, that leadership style is exactly what the Rangers need.The Blueshirts open camp on Thursday and hit the ice for their season opener on October 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.