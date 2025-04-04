Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary drops 2-word reaction to Rangers forward's postgame click after OT win over Wild

The New York Rangers defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4 after Vincent Trocheck’s overtime goal on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, Trochek’s wife Hillary shared a gameday click from the Rangers’ account.

Ad

The picture was taken moments after the OT winner as Trocheck smiled while taking off his gloves. In the caption of her Instagram story, Hillary wrote:

“I die 😩😅”

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

The click was part of a carousel of photos posted by the Rangers on Instagram after the win.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Minnesota opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal as Marcus Johansson fed Gustav Nyquist at the side of the net for a tip-in. The Rangers responded at 12:45 when Braden Schneider scored on a rebound to tie it 1-1.

The Wild took the lead again shortly after Brock Faber’s shot deflected off Rangers forward Gabe Perreault and into the net. It was K’Andre Miller who tied the game 2-2 early in the second period. Chris Kreider then gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 7:21 from a turnover in front of Minesota’s net.

Ad

But Wild’s Johansson scored again from the slot after a giveaway by Trocheck in the neutral zone. Rangers Artemi Panarin later scored on a breakaway at 18:56 to give his side a 4-3 lead heading into the third period. However, just 22 seconds into the third Marco Rossi tied the game 4-4 for Minnesota after a turnover in front of the Rangers net.

In overtime, Trocheck passed to Panarin who returned it for a tip-in as Trocheck sealed the 5-4 win for his side. The Rangers are now tied with the Habs for the second wild card spot in the East.

Ad

Vincent Trocheck’s wife launched new collection from her fashion label

Earlier last month, Hillary Trocheck shared new designs from her custom fan wear brand Statement Threads on her stories from the brand’s Instagram account.

Hillary runs the brand which focuses on handmade one-of-a-kind sports apparel with custom embroidery for fans. In her stories, she featured a beige tracksuit with “Rangers” and “NY” stitched on the front and “daddy” embroidered on the sleeve. She also shared a picture of a white knit baby sweater with “Rangers” in navy blue and red.

Ad

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

Another story displayed folded baby onesies, each with a name and number including “WASH 74,” “THOMPSON 18,” and “PROTAS 21.” Hillary also shared pictures of custom denim jackets. One had “New York Rangers” embroidered on the sleeve with a team logo and the number 16 on the front. The back featured “TROCHECK” above a large number 16.

She ended the series with blue Crocs featuring a red, white and blue Rangers design and the number 16 on the side. All pieces are part of her March collection gear for Rangers fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama