Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary reveals Rangers-themed custom embroidered sweatshirts, crocs and more from her apparel brand

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Mar 24, 2025 11:38 GMT
Vincent Trocheck
Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary reveals Rangers-themed custom embroidered sweatshirts, crocs and more from her apparel brand [via IG/@hillarytrocheck]

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck’s wife, Hillary, runs her own sports apparel brand, Statement Threads. The brand specializes in handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces with custom embroidery for bespoke fan gear.

On Sunday, Hillary Trocheck shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring some of the special collections they launched this March. Hillary reposted clips and pictures of some of the custom products from the label’s official account.

One of the stories showed a beige tracksuit with "Rangers" and "NY" embroidered on it along with a smaller text "daddy" on a sleeve. Another featured a white knit baby sweater with "Rangers" embroidered in navy blue with a red outline.

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck
via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

A third story saw multiple folded white baby onesies each personalized with a name and number including "WASH 74," "THOMPSON 18" and "PROTAS 21" among others.

She also posted pictures of the label’s custom denim jackets with "New York Rangers" embroidered on the sleeve and a Rangers logo with the number 16 on the front.

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck
via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

Another story displayed the back of the jacket with "TROCHECK" in bold letters above a large number 16. She then shared a look at a pair of blue Crocs with a red, white, and blue Rangers-themed design along with the number 16 on the side.

Vincent Trocheck’s family hosted the Millers at their home after his trade

Earlier this month, J.T. Miller and family moved into a new home after staying with Vincent Trocheck's family. The Trochecks and the Millers are very close and the NY Rangers forward hosted Miller’s family for 12 days after J.T. was traded from the Vancouver Canucks.

J.T. Miller’s wife, Natalie, shared a farewell message thanking the Trochecks for their hospitality earlier this month when they moved to their new house. She shared a funny TikTok video and the caption read:

“Me on the last day of a beautiful 12 DAYS staying with the Trocheaks!!! Haha thank you for your hospitality and patience you are good people❤ @billorytrecheck”

She also posted a picture of their new apartment featuring white-themed walls, large windows and wooden flooring.

Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller have a long history, having grown up together in Pittsburgh where they played junior hockey. Trockeck had even called Miller his “best friend” and shared that their children have formed a bond as well.

