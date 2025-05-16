Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary links up with J.T. Miller's wife Natalie for a 'very important strategic meeting'

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and his teammate Vincent Trocheck are close friends and so are their families. On Thursday, Trocheck’s wife Hillary reposted a story from a girls’ meetup they had the day before.

Ad

The story was originally posted by Lisa Miller on her Instagram, featuring Natalie and Hillary dancing at her doorstep with bottles of liquor in their hands. In the caption, she wrote:

“When your girls show up READY on a Wednesday ...@hillarytrocheck @nataliemiller22_”

Hillary Trocheck reposted the story on her own account and added a lighthearted caption.She wrote:

“Very important strategic meeting”

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck have been childhood friends, growing up together in Pittsburgh. They played youth hockey for the Pittsburgh Hornets around 2000–2001. Over the years, they reunited on various teams including Team USA at the World Juniors and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In early 2025, Miller was traded to the Rangers, joining Trocheck once again in New York.

Ad

Trending

J.T. Miller’s wife hosted a grand Mother’s Day party in Pittsburgh

Earlier last Sunday, Natalie Miller hosted a grand outdoor Mother’s Day gathering at their Pittsburgh home. The annual event is held in memory of her late mother, Janet Craig.

Natalie shared several Instagram stories featuring special moments from the day. One showed a welcome sign reading “Mother’s Day Brunch Honoring Janet Craig,” decorated with white, pink and light blue flowers. Another showed a dessert table with cookies, sweets, framed photos and a sign that said “Sweets and Treats.”

Ad

In another click, guests, including her friends and family, dressed in floral outfits and posed in front of a flower wall. Natalie also posted a carousel of photos from the event and shared how much she missed her mom.

“Love being surrounded by my friends/family and their mamas on Mother’s Day. Missing you extra mom, but I know you would be so proud! 🤍” she wrote.

Ad

Ad

She then posted a photo of her and J.T. Miller’s three children, daughters Scotlyn and Scarlett, and son Owen, sitting together in the backyard.

“I’m the luckiest mama in the world,” Natalie Miller captioned the story.

In another short story clip, Natalie twirled under a floral arch in her dress at the party. She mentioned that the family would head back to New York the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama