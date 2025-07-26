  • home icon
  Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary recaps special moments from Braden Schneider's wedding celebrations in Banff

Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary recaps special moments from Braden Schneider's wedding celebrations in Banff

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 26, 2025 16:05 GMT
Vincent Trocheck
Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary recaps special moments from Braden Schneider's wedding celebrations in Banff [via IG/@hillarytrocheck]

Earlier this month, Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary shared highlights from their time in Banff, Alberta, where they attended the wedding of his Rangers teammate Braden Schneider.

One of the pictures showed Hillary posing with a group of friends in a black-and-white photo booth snap, all smiling brightly in semi-formal attire. Another image saw Hillary and Vincent together in the same photo booth, with her arms around him.

"Schneider Wedding in Banff. Absolutely gorgeous!! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️ thank you for letting us be part of your special day," Hillary wrote in the caption.
A third photo showed the couple outdoors dressed up against the backdrop of Banff’s mountain ranges, with Vincent in a double-breasted suit and Hillary wearing a colorful patterned dress. The scene was lined with floral arrangements and looked like it was taken during the wedding ceremony or reception.

In another image, a picturesque lodge with red rooftops was photographed with the Canadian Rockies behind it. A fifth photo offered a street view of downtown Banff with boutique-style buildings and more mountains in the background.

The final shot was another photo booth picture featuring Hillary and Vincent Trocheck with their friend group.

Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary reacts to Will Cuyle’s Rangers extension

This month, the New York Rangers signed forward Will Cuylle to a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. The deal pays him $3.9 million per year and keeps him with the team through the next two seasons.

After the signing was announced, Hillary Trocheck reposted the team’s announcement on her Instagram stories and added a heartfelt message calling him ‘son’.

“Proud of my son!!! Proud mom,” she captioned the story.

Cuylle spent his rookie season living with the Trocheck family instead of renting a place. He had been unsure if he would make the team and was staying in a hotel.

Vincent Trocheck remembered going through something similar as a rookie with the Florida Panthers. He wanted to help Cuylle feel comfortable, so he offered him a place to stay. Cuylle enjoyed game nights, home-cooked meals, and spending time with the Trocheck kids.

"He was like, 'If you'd rather stay here it's up to you. You're welcome to stay here,'" Cuylle said. "He's an easy guy to get along with, great family."

Cuylle shared how he quickly became part of the Trocheck household, enjoying home-cooked meals and game nights. Vincent Trocheck mentioned how Hillary fully supported the decision to let him stay and welcomed him like family.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

