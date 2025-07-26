Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary recaps special moments from Braden Schneider's wedding celebrations in Banff

Earlier this month, Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary shared highlights from their time in Banff, Alberta, where they attended the wedding of his Rangers teammate Braden Schneider.One of the pictures showed Hillary posing with a group of friends in a black-and-white photo booth snap, all smiling brightly in semi-formal attire. Another image saw Hillary and Vincent together in the same photo booth, with her arms around him.&quot;Schneider Wedding in Banff. Absolutely gorgeous!! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️ thank you for letting us be part of your special day,&quot; Hillary wrote in the caption.A third photo showed the couple outdoors dressed up against the backdrop of Banff’s mountain ranges, with Vincent in a double-breasted suit and Hillary wearing a colorful patterned dress. The scene was lined with floral arrangements and looked like it was taken during the wedding ceremony or reception. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another image, a picturesque lodge with red rooftops was photographed with the Canadian Rockies behind it. A fifth photo offered a street view of downtown Banff with boutique-style buildings and more mountains in the background.The final shot was another photo booth picture featuring Hillary and Vincent Trocheck with their friend group.Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary reacts to Will Cuyle’s Rangers extensionThis month, the New York Rangers signed forward Will Cuylle to a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. The deal pays him $3.9 million per year and keeps him with the team through the next two seasons.After the signing was announced, Hillary Trocheck reposted the team’s announcement on her Instagram stories and added a heartfelt message calling him ‘son’.“Proud of my son!!! Proud mom,” she captioned the story.Cuylle spent his rookie season living with the Trocheck family instead of renting a place. He had been unsure if he would make the team and was staying in a hotel.Vincent Trocheck remembered going through something similar as a rookie with the Florida Panthers. He wanted to help Cuylle feel comfortable, so he offered him a place to stay. Cuylle enjoyed game nights, home-cooked meals, and spending time with the Trocheck kids.&quot;He was like, 'If you'd rather stay here it's up to you. You're welcome to stay here,'&quot; Cuylle said. &quot;He's an easy guy to get along with, great family.&quot;Cuylle shared how he quickly became part of the Trocheck household, enjoying home-cooked meals and game nights. Vincent Trocheck mentioned how Hillary fully supported the decision to let him stay and welcomed him like family.