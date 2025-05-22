Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary witnesses Knicks massive meltdown live in Game 1 OT loss to Pacers at MSG

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary was in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night when the New York Knicks surrendered a fourth-quarter lead and fell 138-135 in overtime to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York led by as many as 17 points in the final period and held a 14-point advantage with just 3:14 remaining in regulation. But Indiana closed the quarter on a historic 23-point surge, marking the most points any team has scored in the final 3:14 of a playoff game in the play-by-play era since 1997.

Hillary Trocheck posted a couple of stories on her Instagram on the night. One of the stories featured a view from her seat overlooking the packed arena and the game in action.

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

She also shared a video of the Knicks dancers performing during a timeout with a funny caption:

“Me imagining heels on the ice 😂😂😂😂”

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

The Knicks still had chances to close it out when Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns scored late and OG Anunoby hit a free throw with 7.3 seconds left to make it 125-123. But Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a jumper at the buzzer. In overtime, the Pacers stayed hot and outscored the Knicks 13-10 to win Game 1.

The Knicks now trail 0-1 in the series and will host the Pacers for Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller’s partners linked up for girls’ meetup

Earlier last week, New York Rangers forwards J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck’s wives, Natalie Miller and Hillary Trocheck, had a lighthearted meetup. One of their friends shared an Instagram story showing Hillary and Natalie Miller dancing at her doorstep with bottles of liquor in hand. She captioned it:

“When your girls show up READY on a Wednesday… @hillarytrocheck @nataliemiller22_”

Hillary Trocheck later reposted the story with her own caption:

“Very important strategic meeting”

J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck have been close since childhood. Both grew up in Pittsburgh and played youth hockey together with the Pittsburgh Hornets around 2000-2001. They also went on to play for Team USA at the World Juniors and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

In early 2025, Miller was traded back to the Rangers, reuniting once again with his longtime.

