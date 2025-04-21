Viral fan-made Ottawa Senators playoffs parody videos make Sens nation cringe: "This guarantees a series loss", "We don't claim them"

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are facing each other in the 2024 playoffs. This is Ottawa’s first playoff appearance in eight years. Fans are very excited to see their team back in action, as their last run was in 2017, where they lost in double overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ad

Fans are celebrating in different ways, including making videos. Some fan-made playoff parody videos have gone viral online. One rap video by a fan was shared on X and got 1.1 million views.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Another rock-style parody by a local band also passed one million views. Many fans didn’t like these videos and felt secondhand embarrassment.

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney also shared one of the videos and wrote:

“This might make me root for the Leafs.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

That post got attention, and more people started reacting in the comments.

"We don’t claim them🫡." a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"On behalf of the city, we don’t claim them." Another fan wrote.

"Wow . 7 years no playoffs and curses his team before game 1." a fan said.

Many feel the videos are not a good look for the Senators' fan base. While made in fun, they didn’t connect with most viewers.

"Their entire personality in that boring little nothing city is talking about and being obsessed with the Leafs. I genuinely forget they exist 90% of the year." a fan joked.

Ad

"This series is where people recall Ottawa isn't a quaint midsized Cdn city with northern gritty instincts, but is a magnet for effete, leftist, humanity/social science bureaucrats & activists drawn to the public purse of Fed agencies. Now they get to cosplay sports fans." another fan said.

"Sweet mother of god … maybe now people will understand how I’m a Sens fan prisoner in my own city." a fan wrote.

Ad

The Senators lost to the Maple Leafs in Game 1

The Ottawa Senators lost 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the playoff series. Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored first for Toronto with a wrist shot from the slot. Mitch Marner made it 2-0 after a breakaway goal. Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa to cut the lead to 2-1, but still Maple Leafs still led after the first period.

John Tavares made it 3-1 early in the second on a power-play and William Nylander made it 4-1 with another power-play goal. Ridly Greig scored in the third period for the Senators, cutting the lead to 4-2. Morgan Rielly answered quickly with a point shot that deflected in. Matthew Knies added the final goal, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama