"Wait till Canada vs USA" "All-Star game is finished": NHL fans react to 4 Nations Face-Off's USA vs Finland clash bagging record views

Millions of hockey fans have tuned in for the 4 Nations Face-Off, eager to see the revival of best-on-best hockey. Team USA and Canada are favorites to win the tournament, and the U.S.’s tournament-opening matchup against Finland drew a record crowd of 3.4 million, according to hockey insider Chris Johnston.

“The NHL says 3.4 million North American viewers tuned in for last night's USA/Finland game at #4Nations,” Johnston posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The number of viewers during the USA-Finland game was greater than for any of the NHL's All-Star Games since 2022. Johnston’s post drew a variety of reactions from hockey fans on the social media platform. Some were impressed, while others were excited about the upcoming USA vs. Canada game.

“Dude wait till Canada vs USA tomorrow! Glad to see hockey getting the attention it deserves!” one fan posted.

“All star game is finished,” another user said.

“I wonder if Canada vs US will come close to game 7's 16mil,” yet another fan posted.

“Just wait until tomorrow,” a user said.

“Any idea of how many watched in Finland?” one user asked.

"Damn, World Cup, Euros, Copa America…. They’re terrified of y’all," was another fan's reaction.

"USA and Canada is going to be CINEMA tomorrow," an excited fan said.

"Crazy what happens when we know where we can watch the game and it’s not behind 3 paywalls," another user posted.

USA crushes Finland 6-1 in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Team USA opened its 4 Nations Face-Off campaign with an emphatic 6-1 win over Finland on Thursday. Brady Tkachuk and his brother, Matthew, scored two goals each, while Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had three assists on the night.

"I can only imagine how proud my parents, family and friends that have helped us along the way [are]," Brady Tkachuk said after the game via NHL. "I know from my experience I was really excited for this tournament, and after a couple of days, this has been the best experience in my hockey life."

The USA will face off against Canada in its next game in the tournament on Saturday.

"It's going to be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career," Tkachuk said via NHL. "There's a big buildup to it. U.S. vs. Canada, it's bigger than just the guys on the ice. It's so many people, past, present and future, down the road that are so excited about it."

Brady Tkachuk was voted the MVP player of the game by his teammates and presented with late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau's jersey in the team locker room.

