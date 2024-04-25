"Wants to influence the refs" - Matthew Knies lashes out at Brad Marchand over his Game 3 antics

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies says playing against Brad Marchand has been a challenge as he looks to draw plenty of penalties.

Marchand knows how to play on the edge but rarely crosses the line. He gets in opponent's faces and makes sure to finish checks, which can frustrate opponents.

Marchand has drawn penalties in the Maple Leafs playoff series, but Knies believes the club should not let him get under their skin.

"He wants to get under our skin and influence the refs, so I think we've just got to be composed and not kind of get into that bullshit. Just play hard and make him (less) effective," Knies said.

In Game 3, Marchand scored two goals—the game-winner and the empty netter—to seal the win. The forward was battling Tyler Bertuzzi all game and trying to get under his skin to draw penalties.

“Just excited, you know?” Marchand said, via NHL.com. “It’s not a given that you get the opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just kind of woke up with that gratitude of being excited, understanding that it’s a gift to play in this league.

“Playoffs is something that we dream about as kids. I talk to my kids about it and their dream is to play at this level. To realize that we’re living it? I just woke up with that gratitude that we’re lucky to be here. You want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Backed by Marchand's performance, Boston won 4-2 on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Bruins back Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand put the Bruins on his back in Game 3 to will them to the win and take control of their first-round playoff series against Toronto.

“Emotionally, he’s our leader,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “He drags us into the fight every night. It’s on us to follow right behind, close.”

Goalie Jeremy Swayman added:

“That’s our leader. He’s a captain through and through. He doesn’t take no for an answer. He leads by example. He’s just the pinnacle of what a captain should be and we’re so lucky to have him in this room.”

In the playoffs, Marchand has six points in three games and he has yet to take a penalty, which is key for the Bruins. Marchand has also drawn penalties as he is getting under the Leaf's skin, which is when he is at his best.

Toronto will look to even up the series on Saturday night in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET.