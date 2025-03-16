"Was electric tonight": Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh in attendance among cheering Habs crowd at Bell Centre

Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, was in attendance on Saturday night at Bell Centre to watch the Montreal Canadiens take over the Florida Panthers. The Habs ended with a 3-1 win on the night over the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Leigh shared a clip from the stands featuring the packed arena buzzing with excitement on her Instagram stories. The Montreal crowd cheered loudly for the home team and Jordan Leigh wrote in the caption:

“Bell Center was ELECTRIC tonight,” followed by red and blue heart emojis.

Jordan Leigh posted about the crowd's excitement at Bell Center during the Panthers vs. Canadiens game. (Credits: IG/@lifebyjordanleigh

Patrik Laine opened the scoring for Montreal with a power play goal at 5:15 in the first period, firing a wrist shot over Sergei Bobrovsky’s shoulder. Cole Caufield doubled the lead at 15:56 after Alex Newhook had his goal overturned for goalie interference.

Mackie Samoskevich got one back for Florida in the second period, but Christian Dvorak restored Montreal’s two-goal lead at 8:11 of the third, deflecting a point shot from David Savard. The goal was Dvorak’s 100th career tally.

Patrik Laine lauds Montreal crowd and support of fans

During the post-game interview, Patrik Laine mentioned the Bell Center crowd and the atmosphere's excitement. He said they needed to keep playing well to give the fans more reasons to cheer.

“It was pretty cool. It didn’t feel like just a regular Saturday night. Well, in this building, it kind of does. But it was great.”

“We were laughing on the bench and just enjoying it. It’s nice to have that kind of energy. We just need to keep giving the fans reasons to cheer for us,” Laine added.

The Finnish star also noted that his team had good chances and played well. He felt they made a few mistakes and was happy with their performance.

Patrik Laine said the team's defense was now stronger and moving in the right direction. He also mentioned how much the team had improved since the start of the season.

“It’s a night-and-day difference from the first couple of months. We’ve established an identity as a team, and everyone is trying to play as well as they can,” he said.

Laine claimed that every player knew how important these games were and was focused on playing well both defensively and offensively.

Montreal's 71 points now put them within one point of a playoff spot. They will next host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

