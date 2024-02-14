"Washed and waste of roster spot" "No longer relevant": Fans react to Phil Kessel working out with Vancouver Canucks ahead of prospective signing

The Vancouver Canucks are stirring up controversy among their fanbase with rumors circulating about their interest in signing veteran forward Phil Kessel. Recently, news broke that the Canucks will be working out Phil Kessel in Abbotsford this week with the possibility of a signing later in the month. Many fans took to social media to express their discontent.

"He is fat and no longer relevant," a fan wrote

"Like why? Honestly this guy's washed and also a waste of a roster spot," another fan posted

A prevalent sentiment among Canucks supporters is skepticism regarding Kessel's potential contribution to a team that is near the top of the NHL. Criticism has been directed towards Kessel's fitness levels. Fans fear that signing Kessel would be a waste of a roster spot and could hinder the team's performance on the ice.

Phil Kessel's recent stint with the Vegas Golden Knights has also left a sour taste in the mouths of many Canucks fans. Despite winning a Stanley Cup with Vegas last season, Kessel's performance during the playoffs was largely ineffective. With Vancouver aiming to improve their roster and make a push for deep postseason success, the prospect of signing a player has been met with apprehension.

The 36-year-old forward's connections with Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, general manager Patrik Allvin, and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford have raised speculation about his potential arrival in Vancouver.

Reliability and a solid veteran presence: Why should the Vancouver Canucks sign Phil Kessel

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet expressed surprise at the winger's continued availability in the free-agent market. Despite Tocchet's belief in Kessel's abilities, Canucks fans remain divided on whether the veteran forward is worth pursuing.

"There's value in Phil," Tocchet said. "I think he can still play, 100 per cent."

The benefits to adding Phil Kessel are clear as day though. Kessel has been a member of three Stanley cup winning teams, with the Pittsburgh Penguins twice, along with a role on the Vegas Golden Knights last season. If the Canucks don't have logial solutions in their youth pipeline, adding Kessel could be worth it just for the leadership qualities that he may provide.

Kessel's impressive track record, including being the NHL's all-time leader in consecutive games played, cannot be overlooked. However, the potential signing of Kessel by the Canucks could be met with skepticism if his workout in Abbotsford plays out positively.