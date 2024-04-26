Washington Capitals get together to donate $30,000 sum to rebuild Virginia rink destroyed by wildfire

The Washington Capitals helped donate $30,000 to rebuild a Virginia rink that was destroyed by wildfire.

The arena was destroyed by a wildfire in late March, and is set to be rebuilt because of a donation from the Capitals.

The Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, MSE chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis, and the National Hockey League partnered to donate $30,000 to help rebuild the arena:

"On March 20, the majority of the rink was destroyed, including a shed with hockey gear, rink equipment, tools, skates, uniforms and other gear and supplies. The rink was used by the Madison Hockey League, whose Madison Wildfire are an inaugural member of the Capitals Inline Hockey League that launched in 2023," part of the Capitals statement read.

This isn't the first time the Capitals have contributed to refurbishing other area rinks, as the team helped refurbish rinks in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

Washington Capitals down in series against Rangers

As for their NHL team, the Washington Capitals are down 0-2 in their first-round series against the New York Rangers.

Washington lost both games on the road and will host the Rangers on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT.

“I’m always saying it’s an exciting time for us, for our fans,” Caps’ captain Alex Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. “We missed the playoffs last year, so it’s going to be a pretty cool atmosphere for sure.”

Heading into Game 3, Washington head coach Spencer Carbery said his team needs to stop taking as many penalties to keep the Rangers out of the box:

“Another one of the top priorities is to keep the series at 5-on-5 as much as we can. The penalty kill also for [the Rangers] is third in the League; the power play is third in the League. So it’s a point of emphasis. And we want to play hard; we want to physically impose our will. But we want to do it whistle to whistle.”

Washington is a +145 underdog at home against New York in Game 3.