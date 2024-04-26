New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 3 | April 26, 2024

The New York Rangers are geared up for Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference NHL Playoffs against the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Rangers lead the series 2-0.

The game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington at 7 p.m. EDT. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, TNT, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS, MNMT, MSGSN and MSG.

This season, the New York Rangers made history by setting single-season records with 55 wins and 114 points. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals, with 91 points, clinched a playoff berth during their 82nd game.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview

The New York Rangers boast an impressive 20-8-0 record in the Metropolitan Division and an overall 55-23-4 record. They average 4.00 goals per game and concede 2.00, with a 25.0% power play success rate, in the ongoing playoff series.

Despite winning the first two games and holding home-ice advantage, the Rangers wouldn't want to give the Capitals any hope by losing Game 3.

In the last game, although they didn't score in the third period, they held on for a 4-3 victory. Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad combined for a goal and an assist each. In goal, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves out of 25 shots.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals posted a 40-31-11 overall record, including a 16-11-1 record within the Metropolitan Division. Their strength lies in games decided by a single goal, where they excelled with a 16-3-6 record.

In the ongoing playoff series, they're averaging 2.00 goals per game and concede 4.00 goals, with a 22.2% power play success rate. In this game, the Capitals must secure a home win to avoid the prospect of elimination in Game 4

Alexander Ovechkin has yet to make a significant impact in the playoffs and registered only one shot on goal in two games. Despite a valiant effort by the Capitals in Game 2, they fell short.

Connor McMichael scored the first goal of the playoffs at 5:09 in the first period. The Capitals then allowed two goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Dylan Strome leveled the game with a power play goal (also his first of the playoffs) assisted by Tom Wilson and Max Pacioretty. Unfortunately, they conceded two more goals.

Tom Wilson added another power play goal in the final period, with assists from Hendrix Lapierre and John Carlson. Despite their efforts, they couldn't find the equalizer. Charlie Lindgren made 24 crucial saves, but the Capitals were outshot 28-25.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Injury report

For the Rangers, Blake Wheeler is out for the season due to a lower-body injury, while Filip Chytil is down with an upper-body injury.

The Capitals listed Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Lorio and Nick Jensen as day-to-day due to upper-body injuries. Nicklas Backstrom is unavailable because of a hip issue and Ethan Bear is absent for personal reasons.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The New York Rangers hold a 29-28-0-0 record against the Capitals in the playoffs.

In the current playoff series, the Capitals' penalty kill success rate stands at 75.0%, while the Rangers excel with a 77.8% success rate.

In faceoffs, the Capitals win 43.5%, while the Rangers succeed 56.5%.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

The New York Rangers have been the odds favorites in 67 games this season, with 47 wins. When the odds were shorter than -175, they won 21 out of 30 games, giving them a 63.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Capitals hold a 13-31 record as underdogs. However, they've surprised with 26 upset wins when odds were above +146, giving them a 51.2% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Capitals 4-3 Rangers

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Tom Wilson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes