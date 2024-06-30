WATCH: Aaron Ekblad gets his revenge on pro golfer Brooks Koepka for his Jab at Panthers' Championship parade

Florida Panthers' alternate captain Aaron Ekblad and the entire team celebrated wildly at their Stanley Cup Championship parade on Sunday. Ekblad took the opportunity to give one back to pro golfer Brooks Koepka for his traffic-cone heckling incident.

During the Panthers' celebrations, Ekblad took the podium and held a pylon over his head, mimicking the gesture Koepka made at him back in March.

He started his celebratory speech on the podium by referring to the LIV golfer first. Ekblad began:

“F**k you Brooks Koepka…”

Earlier in March, a video of Koepka made rounds on the internet where the golfer was filmed heckling the Panthers' alternate captain with a traffic-cone model. He even went on to call Ekblad a “f**king traffic cone” from the stands.

Brooks Koepka later revealed that the reason behind his frustration with Ekblad was a bunch of lost bets that night. Apparently, BK had placed some heavy wagers on the Florida team for that particular game and the D-man’s poor performance angered him.

“And I can’t remember what it was, but Ekblad gave up a bad pass and the team total over just happened to hit after that goal was scored. Lot of alcohol. Lot of anger. Yeah, it wasn’t good. I let him have it,” Koepka said during an appearance on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast.

When asked if he had brought the ‘traffic-cone’ along with him, the LIV golfer said it was the first thing he saw after Ekblad made that poor pass and decided to go with it. He also mentioned that it was, in fact, a pylon and not a traffic cone, and his ‘verbiage’ was not correct with the insult.

“I basically lost every bet that game. It was a disaster,” he added

Fans react to Aaron Ekblad’s payback to Brooks Koepka

The clip of Aaron Ekblad’s pylon heckling payback has been making the rounds on the internet. Fans were quick to react to the humor of the incident.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

The comments kept coming. Fans made light of the matter and many found Ekblad’s celebration hilarious. They were loving it.

While the entire team was at the parade, forward Sam Reinhart had to miss the celebration on Sunday due to his best friend’s wedding.