Watch: Alex Ovechkin double fists 2 beers immediately after entering his private party in D.C for making NHL history

Alex Ovechkin made history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals. He scored his 895th career goal on a power play during the Capitals' 4-1 loss to the NY Islanders on Sunday night at UBS Arena, cementing his status as the NHL's all-time leading scorer.
After the game, Ovechkin celebrated at his favorite restaurant, Balos Estiatorio, in Washington D.C. with his favorite song, "Bandz A Make Her Dance," playing. He was handed two beers as the private party kicked off with his arrival.
Alex Ovechkin was joined by his wife, Anastasia, his mom, Tatyana, as well as friends and other family members while the crowd at the restaurant cheered "Ovi, Ovi, Ovi" in his honor.
Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on Alex Ovechkin breaking his goals record
Wayne Gretzky attended the game at UBS Arena with his wife, Janet Jones, to witness the historic moment. After Alex Ovechkin broke his record, Gretzky offered his congratulations to Ovechkin and his family, saying:
"We're here today to celebrate this guy here, number 8. I can tell you firsthand, I know It is hard it is to get to 895. 895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife, and kids.
"When I broke the record, my two kids were about the age of his boys. So it's reminiscing for me, and I'm so happy that two of my boys are here tonight. But there's nothing better than the National Hockey League."
"I said I'd be the first guy to shake your hand when you broke the record. I wore this pin. One last thing before Alex speaks. One of the great things about my setting the record Coleen Howe bought my wife a beautiful gift and a wonderful note. And we know how the legacy of hockey passes down, but so does it with the families and the wives."
Ovechkin received a flood of congratulatory messages from prominent athletes across the sports world. Ovi has tallied 895 goals over 1,487 career games. This season, "The Great Eight" has recorded 41 goals and 69 points in 61 games for the Washington Capitals.
