Watch: Alex Ovechkin shares heartwarming moment with his son after scoring a goal against Jets

During the Washington Capitals game against the Winnipeg Jets, superstar Alex Ovechkin shared a heartwarming celebration with his son Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin after scoring the third and final goal of the night.

B/R Open Ice posted a clip showing Ovechkin immediately skating over to his son to celebrate the goal. The Capitals star scored with eight minutes remaining, giving the Capitals a commanding 3-0 lead.

Ovechkin scored a goal on a semi-breakaway, taking a smooth pass from Dylan Strome, deking past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and beating him with a backhand shot.

Alex Ovechkin had a great game, scoring twice to reach 26 goals this season. His form has helped the Capitals win four of their last five games. Also, Ovechkin has bagged eight goals during that stretch. Charlie Lindgren was a rock in goal, stopping all 27 shots he faced.

The standout goal of the night

After a faceoff stalemate, Jets center Adam Lowry stumbled to the ice, creating an opening that both Connor McMichael and Ovechkin rushed to exploit. They reached the puck simultaneously, and as Ovechkin attempted to control it, McMichael fired a shot towards the net, deflecting the puck into the goal off Ovechkin's stick.

Although McMichael initiated the play, the puck ultimately went in off Ovechkin's blade, earning him the goal.

Here's a look at the goal:

“Me and Mikey looked at each other. I’ll take it! It was a lucky one. It doesn’t matter who, how, it’s important for us right now.” Ovechkin said with a laugh after the game. (via RMNB)

“The McMichael one is kinda funny. Because I didn’t know it until I heard it on the PA and I said ‘Why did they just announce…” because it’s hard to sometimes see that, but I guess his stick was there. I didn’t see the replay.” Carbery said. (via RMNB)

Alex Ovechkin has scored his 848th goal in quest to beat Wayne Gretzky's record

Alex Ovechkin scored his 848th goal today, edging closer to Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals. He has scored eight goals in his last five games.

Ovechkin's season stats include 24 goals and 32 assists in 66 games, amassing a total of 56 points.

