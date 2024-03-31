WATCH: All 10 Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres players ejected after brawl ensues

During the final minute of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres game, Rasmus Dahlin slammed T.J. Brodie into the boards.

Dahlin's hit sparked a massive brawl which included all 10 players, making them drop their gloves and break off into 1v1 fights nears the Leafs goal.

The players involved in the melee were Leafs' Mark Giordano, Tyler Bertuzzi, Matthews, T.J. Brodie and Bobby McMann.

Sabres' players on the ice were Rasmus Dahlin, Jordan Greenway, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, Owen Power, Tage Thompson.

Rasmus Dahlin was handed a two-minute minor for boarding Brodie.

After review, the referee handed out game misconducts to all 10 players on the ice.

Auston Matthews scored his 60th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs won the game 3-0.