WATCH: All three goals from Cale Makar's first NHL hat-trick

Cale Makar, the dynamic defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, etched his name in NHL history with a remarkable performance against the Detroit Red Wings, notching his first career hat trick.

The first goal arrive­d early in the game at 5:15 in the­ first period, as Makar fired a wrist shot from de­ep past the Red Wings' goalte­nder. Aided by Devon Toe­ws and Nathan MacKinnon, Makar prese­nted an accurate shot, balancing the game e­ven at 1-1.

As the game progressed, Makar continued to demonstrate his scoring ability. At 16:12 of the second period, he scored the puck, but this time with an excellent shot with a backhand. Assisted by Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, Makar extended the Avalanche's lead to 4-2.

One of the most exciting moments in the game happened late in the second period, at 19:26, when Makar took advantage of a power-play chance to finish his three-goal night. With a lightning-quick wrist shot, Makar not only earned his first career three-goal performance but also cemented his place in NHL history. Helped by Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin, Makar's third goal of the evening extended the Avalanche's lead to a sizable 5-2 advantage.

By reaching his 80th career goal, Makar became the quickest active defenseman to hit this mark, beating out legendary players like Phil Housley. He also became only the 4th defenseman in the franchise history of the Avalanche/Nordiques to record a hat trick, joining Sandis Ozolinsh, Uwe Krupp, and Bryan Fogarty.

Notably, Makar's hat-trick also marked his ninth multi-goal game, surpassing Sandis Ozolinsh for the most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Cale Makar reflects on historic hat trick and emotional rollercoaster in post-game interview

Cale Makar discusse­d his recent successe­s after leading the Avalanche­ to back-to-back wins. Makar expressed his excitement, stating:

"I've never had a hat trick since, since before junior, and it's been a long, long time before that."

He acknowledged the unique atmosphere of the game, describing it as "a different vibe tonight" and "pretty cool." Makar addressed the emotional aspect of the day, particularly with the trades involving Bowen Byram, saying:

"Bo being probably one of my best friends will be for life."

He emphasized the need to focus on the task at hand despite the business aspect of hockey, expressing excitement about the team's future. Regarding his recent success, Cale Makar credited the team's collective effort and confidence. He said:

"I've never really had an experience like that in my career."

The Colorado Avalanche will next play against the Minnesota Wild on March 8.