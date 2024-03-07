NHL trades today: Revisiting all acquisitions that happened on March 6th, 2024

March 6th brought a flurry of activity in the NHL, with several teams making NHL trades today just two days shy of the NHL trade deadline. Here's a breakdown of all the NHL trades today that went down:

All of the NHL trades today: Every move that happened on March 6th

Trade 1: New York Rangers acquire Alex Wennberg from Seattle Kraken

The New York Rangers acquired Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken. In return, the Kraken received a 2024 2nd round pick from the Rangers, along with a conditional 2025 4th round pick from the Dallas Stars. The Kraken also retained 50% of Wennberg's contract. The 4th round pick from Dallas could also escalate to a 3rd round pick if Nils Lundkvist meets specific performance milestones.

Trade 2: Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning engage in a multi-team deal

In a complex multi-team trade, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick, Ty Taylor, and a 2024 7th round pick from the Anaheim Ducks. In exchange, the Ducks received a 2024 1st round pick from the Oilers, along with a conditional 2025 5th round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning, in turn, received a conditional 2025 4th round pick from the Oilers. Anaheim retained 50% of Henrique and Carrick's average annual value (AAV), while Tampa Bay retained 25% of Henrique's AAV.

Trade 3: Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers swap players

The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a 2026 5th round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for center Ryan Johansen and a conditional 2025 1st round pick. The conditions reportedly stipulate that if the 2025 1st round pick falls within the top 10, it will slide to 2026.

Trade 4: Buffalo Sabres trade Bowen Byram to the Colorado Avalanche

The Buffalo Sabres sent defenseman Bowen Byram to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for center Casey Mittelstadt. This trade addresses needs for both teams, with Byram providing defensive depth to the Avalanche and Mittelstadt bolstering the Sabres' center position.

Trade 5: Florida Panthers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa Senators

In a bid to enhance their offensive firepower, the Florida Panthers acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. In return, the Senators received a 2025 3rd round pick and a conditional 2024 4th Round Pick from the Panthers. Ottawa retained 50% of Tarasenko's AAV, with the condition attached that the 2024 4th round pick could become a 2026 3rd round pick if the Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup.