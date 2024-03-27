WATCH: Brad Marchand drops the gloves against 6'4'' Niko Mikkola in short scrap

In a heated matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between Brad Marchand and Niko Mikkola, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

With the Panthers holding a narrow 2-1 lead in the middle of the second period, Marchand, known for his gritty style of play, made a bold move by challenging Mikkola to a fight.

However, what followed was unexpected. Despite Brad Marchand's reputation as a scrappy player, the towering figure of Niko Mikkola, standing at six-foot-five, quickly turned the tables. In a matter of seconds, Mikkola swiftly took Marchand down to the ice, dominating the brief altercation with apparent ease.

Here's the video:

Although Brad Marchand may have lost the physical battle, the Bruins found redemption on the scoreboard.

Following the altercation, the Bruins rallied, scoring three of the next four goals in the game. With a remarkable display of resilience and determination, they clawed their way back into the lead, eventually securing a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Panthers.

Brad Marchand responds to Jim Montgomery's outlash at Bruins practice

Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand has responded to the recent tough love approach from coach Jim Montgomery following a disappointing start to the week for the team.

After consecutive losses to Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins found themselves at the receiving end of a stern message from Montgomery during Monday's practice session.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Montgomery didn't hold back, driving his players through grueling sprints on the ice while expressing his frustration.

Marchand, the team captain, acknowledged the necessity of Montgomery's actions, recognizing the high expectations that come with donning the Bruins uniform.

In an interview following practice, Brad Marchand revealed his acceptance of the coach's approach, suggesting that the team's lack of sharpness warranted such discipline. Marchand said:

"You know it's one of those things, Every day it's our job to be sharp and to be on the ball and we weren't today. It's a great reminder from Monty that expectations are high here. Completely warranted, especially with the games we have coming up."

In praising Montgomery's willingness to hold the team accountable, Marchand emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and attention to detail, particularly as the Stanley Cup playoffs draw nearer.

"We need to be dialed in every day, and we weren't for the start of practice, So great job by him to notice that and keep us accountable and get us dialed in."