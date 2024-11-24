Watch: Brady Tkachuk throws vicious haymakers at Dakota Joshua

The game between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators on Saturday night featured some intense fights in the third period. With just over six minutes left to play, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Canucks forward Dakota Joshua dropped the gloves and went at it.

Tkachuk landed several heavy right hands that stunned Joshua. Though Joshua managed to get a few hits, Tkachuk was in control for most of the fight, repeatedly rocking Joshua with vicious haymakers. The linesmen eventually moved in to break it up. Both received fighting penalty.

Just over a minute later, another fight broke out between Ottawa's Tim Stützle and Vancouver's Nils Höglander. After Höglander missed a scoring chance in front of the Senators' goal, Stützle gave him a shove from behind. Höglander took exception and the two dropped their gloves for a spirited tilt.

Both Stützle and Höglander landed a couple of punches in a relatively even affair. The linesmen allowed intervened to break it up.

Both Höglander and Stützle received roughing minors for their involvement in the fight. Ultimately, the Canucks hold on for a 4-3 victory.

