The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adding to the excitement of the evening, Bruins legend, Patrice Bergeron, made a special appearance at the game.

The entire arena erupted in cheers as Bergeron was announced as the honorary fan banner captain on the giant LED screens at TD Garden.

“His clutch performances, overtime winners, and series clinchers made history. A captain and a Stanley Cup champion, he is one of Boston's playoff immortals. Please welcome tonight's honorary fan banner captain #37 Patrice Bergeron,” read the giant led screens at the arena.

Watch Patrice Bergeron passionately wave the Bruins flag and cheer along with the fans:

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, after scoring two goals in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks. Fans are hoping that his presence brings the winner’s luck to his beloved team in the ongoing series-deciding tie.

Fans react to Patrice Bergeron’s presence in Game 7

Netizens and the Bruins faithful were quick to react to the surprise appearance of their franchise legend. Many praised the passionate welcome he received from fans present at the arena.

Following are some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter.

“That might have been the loudest explosion of applause I’ve heard for a banner captain when Patrice Bergeron was introduced.”

“That's beautiful there,” commented another fan.

“😭😭😭😭😭😭 THANK YOU PATRICE BERGERON!! God is in the building for the bruins,” wrote another fan.

Some fans humorously remarked that the Bruins could do with some help from their legend. They urged the former captain to take the ice and help his team in the faceoffs.

“Can he suit up for the third please!?” wrote a fan in the comments.

"Is that sweater game-official? Get the man some skates," quipped another user.

“We need him on the face off,” wrote another fan.

Unbeknownst to many, Patrice Bergeron holds the record for the most number of Game 7 appearances in league history. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has played in Game 7 on 14 occasions, an unprecedented feat.

Out of those 14 times, he won a total of six Game 7 matchups, including the iconic Stanley Cup Finals in 2011 against the Canucks.

The former captain would seemingly love to add another Game 7 win tonight with the Bruins, even if it is as the fan banner captain.