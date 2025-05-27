WATCH: Canadiens' Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend Katya take delivery of his brand new 2025 Audi RS6 from Montreal dealership

Rookie sensation Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens took delivery of a brand new 2025 Audi RS6 from Montreal dealership Location Paramount in Mount Royal.

The Russian-born forward posted a video on his Instagram story documenting the full experience.

The video shows Demidov entering the dealership with his girlfriend Katya, signing paperwork to officially take ownership of the sleek gray RS6. He takes a moment to sign a couple of his own jerseys for the staff before heading out to see his new ride.

Demidov posed for pictures outside the dealership with the owners before driving off in his sports car, ready to cruise Montreal in style.

Location Paramount also shared news of the delivery on their Instagram, welcoming Demidov to both the city and the dealership family. Their post read:

"There are many hockey players. There are many dealerships. But there's only one Ivan Demidov, and only one Paramount Leasing."

"At Paramount, we do things differently. We're a family business built on trust, integrity, and a deep love for this city—so it's only fitting that we welcome the Canadians' newest rising star the same way we would family. Congratulations, @_i.demidov, on your new 2025 Audi RS6."

The highly-touted Demidov was the Canadiens' first-round pick, 5th overall, in the 2024 draft. Fans greeted him at the airport when he first arrived from Russia, eager to welcome Montreal's next star. He even scored his first NHL goal and assist in his debut game.

Ivan Demidov's summer plans

This summer, Ivan Demidov has big plans to immerse himself in the Canadian culture and community. Demidov plans to stay in the city for the off-season to better adapt and get to know the place.

According to RG Media’s Marco D'Amico, Demidov has developed an affinity for Montreal after his first year with the team.

"Ivan has already grown fond of Montreal and wants to get to know the city, its culture, and its people better, which is why he chose to spend the summer here… He will also focus more seriously on studying not just English but French as well," D'Amico said.

Demidov is entering his second year of a 3-year entry contract with the Canadiens.

