Watch: Captain Adam Lowry throws haymakers at Tyler Kleven in retaliation for hit on Jets teammate 

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry showed off his tough side by taking on Tyler Kleven during the first period of the Jets-Senators game on Wednesday night.

The brawl followed Kleven’s huge hit on Mason Appleton along the boards while chasing the puck in the Ottawa zone. Lowry took exception to the hit and engaged Kleven in defense of his teammate.

Here’s a look at the haymakers Lowry sent Kleven’s way:

The Jets’ captain got a clear victory in the bout, as he tackled the Ottawa Senators player to the ice. The officials broke up the brouhaha, sending both combatants to the penalty box.

In the meantime, Adam Lowry’s gutsy actions earned him big cheers from Winnipeg Jets fans inside Canadian Tire Centre, and stick taps from his teammates on the bench.

