WATCH: Cavaliers' $62,297,040 star Max Strus turns up in Panthers jersey at Boston's TD Garden for Game 5 against Celtics 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus made quite the entrance at Boston's TD Garden for Game 5 against the Celtics, sporting a Florida Panthers jersey. This came out of the blue and has made the whole playoff series between the Boston and Panthers even more crazy than it already was.

B/R Open Ice shared the clip featuring Strus in Florida's jersey:

"Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers is wearing a Panthers jersey IN BOSTON’S TD GARDEN for Cavs-Celtics Game 5"

Strus, who signed a 4-year $62,297,040 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023, seems to draw inspiration from Florida's historic comeback against the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida overcame a 3-1 deficit to upset the Bruins in Game 7 and Strus might be hoping for the same for his team against the Celtics.

The odds are not in favor of the Cavaliers, trailing 3-1 in the series and possibly missing their star player, Donovan Mitchell, due to injury. But Strus does not give up and is prepared to work hard for the team to keep the battle.

In Game 4 Strus was a real standout as he scored 15 points and notably contributed in rebounding, assisting, and stealing. Strus's role may become the most critical for the Cavaliers as they aim for a Game 7. He and his team must go for a Game 6 in Cleveland.

Strus’ fashion choice might seem a mystery at the beginning as he is from Chicago, more so considering his history with the Miami Heat and the probability of him being one of Boston's villains, it gives him a fascinating side to the playoff story. His older conflicts with the Celtics and the highlight performances against them in other seasons have made him their target.

The Bruins pulled a crucial confidence booster in Game 5 against the Panthers

In Game 5, Jeremy Swayman's confidence and 28 saves propelled the Bruins to a 2-1 victory over Florida, defying elimination. Charlie McAvoy's disputed goal proved crucial, countered by Sam Reinhart's efforts for Florida.

The Panthers, previously dominant, were stifled by Boston's defense and Swayman's top-notch play. Despite Florida's resurgence in the second and third periods, Boston's resilience and strategic play secured the win.

With the series now 3-2, Game 6 heads to Boston, with a potential Game 7 in Florida. This game was good for Boston in terms of confidence and they need to continue that in the next game.

