WATCH: Colorado Eagles welcome Gabriel Landeskog with beer shower as Avalanche captain returns to ice after 1000 days

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to the ice after 1020 days on Friday. The veteran forward was playing in the AHL for the Avs' affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, and played for nearly 15 minutes during the team's 2-0 win on the night.

The intensity of post-game celebrations highlighted Landeskog and the franchise's excitement at having him back. The Eagles players in the locker room greeted the Swedish player with a beer shower.

The Eagles posted a video of the celebration on X (formerly Twitter).

“About last night 🤩,” the post caption read.

Landeskog also spoke to reporters after the game and said it “felt great” to be back.

"Physically I feel great," Landeskog said. "There's obviously—it's the first game in a long time, so I got plenty of things to work on and get better at. But yeah, it was a lot of fun.

“For me, we never looked too far ahead. We just started exploring it and we talked to the league and the PA and everybody. Just the next step in the process, to be honest. It's been really good and we'll keep working."

Landeskog's potential return for the Avs has his teammates and the management buzzing.

“I’m excited for him and his family,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said via NHL.com. “To finally get back on the ice in a game situation, I’m just thrilled for him.”

Gabriel Landeskog’s teammates Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar were present for his return game

Colorado Avalanche superstars Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar were in the stands for their captain's return. Other Avs players present for the game included Josh Manson, Ross Colton and Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.

Even some players from the opposing team, the Henderson Silver Knights, congratulated the forward. Landeskog shared his appreciation for all the support he had received during his time away from the ice.

"It's what makes this game so great - you go out and put somebody in a headlock, and then the next faceoff, somebody says something nice to you," Landeskog said. "It's pretty cool. The support, even from players around the league, and obviously here as well, it means a lot."

The Avalanche, who are third in the Central Division, will play their final two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

