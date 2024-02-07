WATCH: Connor Bedard spotted warming up in practice ahead of Blackhawks' game against Wild

As the Chicago Blackhawks prepare to take on the Minnesota Wild, all eyes are on rookie sensation Connor Bedard. A recent video has emerged showing Bedard on the ice warming up with his teammates. This indicates his potential return to the lineup after injuring his jaw.

Bedard suffered a broken jaw during a collision with Brendan Smith, a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, on January 6th. After the injury, Connor underwent jaw surgery on January 8th. The doctors initially expected that he would recover in six to eight weeks.

Before this incident, Bedard was impressive, accumulating 33 points through 15 goals and 18 assists. His remarkable presence on the ice even earned him “Rookie of the Month" awards for both November and December.

The Blackhawks (14-34-2) and the Wild (21-23-5) are set to clash at the United Center on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Wild are the favorites with odds of -218, while the Blackhawks are considered the underdogs with odds of +180. The total number of goals is expected to be over/under 5.5.

Connor Bedard's injury update

Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson previously mentioned Bedard might resume practice; however, he limited it to non-contact drills. He also confirmed Bedard's return is up to the medical professionals.

"Connor Bedard might practice with the team a little bit on Tuesday but only non-contact drills. Bedard is lobbying to practice in full but it’s the doctor’s call at this point when he can be cleared for contact." Richardson said.

Connor Bedard was in Toronto during the All-Star Game to receive the Male Athlete of the Year accolade from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

"No specific date (for a return). Just gotta see how it’s looking, but I feel good and I feel ready. If it were up to me, I would’ve been back, but of course gotta make sure it’s healed and make sure you’re not risking anything out there," Bedard said about his recovery after surgery.

Bedard couldn't participate in the All-Star festivities due to his injury, even though he was selected to be the youngest participant.