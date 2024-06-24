Watch: Connor McDavid family including his mom, fiancee, traveling to Fort Lauderdale for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have come back from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. That game is set to take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle, mother Kelly McDavid, brother Cameron McDavid and Cam's wife Sarah Nanacsik boarded the plane to Fort Lauderdale. Kyle shared a couple of clips of their journey on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In one of the clips, it showed the McDavid family in the airport en route to Fort Lauderdale. In another clip, fans were seen chanting “We want the Cup” while McDavid's family were on the plane.

Many Oilers fans have traveled from Edmonton to Florida in order to watch their team potentially lift their first championship since 1990.

Connor McDavid opens up on mindset heading into Game 7

After the Oilers' final practice of the season in Sunrise on Sunday, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl spoke to the media. When asked about his mental preparation heading into Game 7, McDavid said:

“You know, obviously, it's not your ordinary game. Everybody understands that, but you gotta make it as ordinary as possible in your head. You know, I think part of that is just sticking to your routine. Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different tomorrow.”

He mentioned that the team had played some of their best hockey during the last few days. However, the Oilers captain also acknowledged that everything ultimately depends on the upcoming Game 7.

One of the reporters mentioned that Matthew Tkachuk predicted the arena would be extremely loud for the upcoming game and asked McDavid about his expectations for the atmosphere as a visiting player. In response, he mentioned that his team had already experienced very loud arenas with their home being the loudest.

“Yeah, it should be great. Should be great. It'll be fun to be a part of. We've played in some real loud buildings throughout this playoff run. Maybe none louder than our own building,” Connor McDavid said.

McDavid now has the opportunity to live out his dream of scoring the winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 on Monday.