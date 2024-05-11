WATCH: Connor McDavid roasts Paul Bissonnette in Oilers vs Canucks postgame talk

The Edmonton Oilers evened their playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in Game 2 on Friday night. The team's center, Connor McDavid scored a breakaway goal in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

In the postgame talk with "NHL on TNT," analyst Paul Bissonnette jokingly suggested that McDavid's breakaway goal resembled Bissonnette's signature move from his playing days.

B/R Open Ice shared the video of the conversation on X.

Expand Tweet

"I'm a lefty and I usually went backhand to forehand low blocker because it was a move that I couldn't mess up," Bissonnette said to McDavid. "So I would imagine you saw me doing it throughout the process of my career and have not given me credit for it yet?"

McDavid was quick to fire back at Bissonnette with a clever response.

"When I put the headset on, I heard you talking about goaltending," McDavid replied. "What do you know about goaltending, Biz?"

Bissonnette laughed at the witty response and deferred to Henrik Lundqvist, his broadcast partner.

"Over to you, Hank," Bissonnette said.

It was a hilarious exchange between the current NHL superstar and former enforcer turned analyst. Beyond McDavid's clutch goal, the Oilers also got scores from Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 16 saves to earn the victory.

For the Canucks, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser found the back of the net. Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 27 shots in defeat.

Connor McDavid's comments after the Oilers' 4-3 win over the Canucks in Game 2

Connor McDavid expressed pride in his team after they battled back to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime of Game 2 on Friday night.

"I thought there was a lot of resilience," Connor McDavid said to the media after the game. "I thought we were a bit unlucky to be down going into the third, but we stuck with it and hung in there all night. I thought everybody battled so hard to get this one, so this was a big one and it feels good to be tied."

A key for the Oilers was wearing down the Canucks defense with aggressive forechecking.

"I thought it was just work for us," McDavid commented. "We did a great job of getting on the forecheck, keeping pucks alive and hanging onto it below the goal line and making them defend."

McDavid also praised teammate Leon Draisaitl for his gameplay.

"He's an amazing player – one of the best in the world," McDavid said. "The best player in the world on a lot of nights, and tonight was one of those nights. He was great."

The series now shifts to Vancouver tied at 1-1. Game 3 goes Sunday night at Rogers Arena.