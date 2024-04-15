WATCH: Coyotes' Jan Jenik pummels Dryden Hunt with massive right-hands

Arizona Coyotes forward Jan Jenik showed off his pugilistic abilities tonight. During the first period of the Coyotes-Flames matchup, Jenik dropped the gloves with Dryden Hunt.

But this heavyweight tilt wasn’t particularly close. Check out the action here:

After Hunt landed a couple of punches, it was all Jenik. Jenik fired away, leaving Hunt on the ice. The officials broke up the scuffle moments later.

Jenik, a Czechia native, has seen action in just four games this season. He’s yet to register a point, but he’s racked up 15 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Coyotes-Flames showdown has been a wild one, with the Coyotes taking a 3-2 lead to the locker room after 20 minutes. The Coyotes are looking to continue their successful west coast tour. The ‘Yotes beat Edmonton 3-2 in overtime on Friday night.

With not much to play for in the standings, players such as Jenik look to leave a lasting impression on coaches, ensuring an invite to training camp next fall. The Coyotes will need plenty of talented players like Jan Jenik next season as the club looks to move to Salt Lake City.

With the move all but assured, the Coyotes will look forward to offseason roster changes as they seek to improve this year’s performance, becoming a more competitive franchise. The club has key pieces to contend with, such as Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Dylan Guenther.

The move to Utah would give the Coyotes a chance to push the reset button. Perhaps that’s just what the Jenik and fellow club members need to take the next step.

Jan Jenik among players moving to Salt Lake City

Prior to Friday’s game in Edmonton, club GM Bill Armstrong briefed players on the rumors regarding the Coyotes’ move to Utah. According to multiple sources, Armstrong confirmed the move.

With the move essentially a go at this point, Sportsnet reports that the league has a “real desire” to officially announce Jan Jenik and the Coyotes’ move to Salt Lake City. The aim is to make the announcement before the playoffs start.

With the Coyotes set to play their final game at Mullett Arena on April 17th against the Oilers, ticket prices have skyrocketed. ESPN reported information from the Arizona Republic claiming tickets for the final match are going for as much as $284 on ticket resale prices.

According to some reports, the resale prices for some tickets are significantly higher. It seems that die-hard Coyotes fans don’t want to miss what could be the club’s final game in Arizona.

Fans will look to bid their beloved franchise farewell as Jan Jenik and teammates pack their bags for Salt Lake City. Next Wednesday night could be a historic night for the NHL.