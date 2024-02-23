WATCH: Devils fan headbutts and throws punches at another attendee, sparking fight

Things got intense between fans during Thursday''s Hudson River rivalry between the Rangers and Devils at the Prudential Center. With the Devils trailing 2-0 just before the end of the first period, a fan sporting New Jersey colors got into a heated argument with, apparently, a Blue Shirts fan.

The argument escalated quickly, and the Devils fan ended up headbutting and throwing punches back and forth.

Watch the video below:

There was another intense moment on the ice between the two fierce rivals. During the early frame of the second period, Jacob Trouba found New Jersey's Nathan Bastin with a massive hit near the left faceoff circle.

The two players dropped their gloves and engaged in a fight in the center of the ice following the hit from the Rangers' Trouba. After some grappling and shoveling, both players went down on the ice, linesmen intervened to stop further altercations. Both players were given a five-minute major for fighting.

How did New York Rangers beat New Jersey Devils?

Mika Zibanejad made it 1-0 for the visitors, capitalizing on a powerplay at 9:14 of the first period. With less than three minutes remaining, the Blue Shirts went 2-0 up, following Alex Lafreniere's wrist shot goal from the right hash marks.

At 9:03 of the second period, Chris Kreider extended the Rangers' lead to 3-0, with Igor Seshterkin setting up the goal following his outlet pass to Panarin. Lafreniere then scored his second to further extend New York's lead, converting a pass from Vincent Trochek to beat Nico Daws.

At 14:29, Trochek made it 5-0, scoring on Panarin's pass for a one-timer. Jack Hughes pulled one back for New Jersey, scoring their only goal, albeit in a resounding loss, registering the most shots (10) attempted in the game.