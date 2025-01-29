WATCH: Evander Kane’s pregnant fiancée Mara Teigen shares heartfelt father-son moment as they spend quality time together

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane has been riding the bench all season after undergoing multiple surgeries in September. He has taken advantage of his enforced hiatus from hockey to spend time on his charitable endeavors as well as with his family.

Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen posted a video reel on Instagram showing Kane enjoying some quality time with his children. Some clips show him lifting his sons into the air; another features him carrying them on his shoulders or playing with them before bedtime.

“My heart🤍 @evanderkane,” Mara captioned the post.

Trending

The video also shows Evander Kane and his kids in the VIP seats of a hockey game; the kids are all wearing mini-Oilers jerseys. Other clips from the montage feature the kids baking, playing with toys and enjoying some time outside in the snow.

Mara, who is currently expecting a baby girl due in the spring with Kane, also shares two boys, Iverson and Hendrix, with him. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from a previous relationship.

Kane played a big part in the Edmonton Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup final last season, but his first priority is making a full recovery. The 33-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Jan. 9 as well, which is set to delay his return to hockey even further.

Speaking to the media about his latest procedure, Kane claimed he would make a return this season.

“This knee procedure was something that we could manage and get that done so it wouldn’t affect me when I did come back and then possibly have to miss the entire season,” Kane said via NHL.com. “It’s great to get this cleaned up and I plan to be 100 percent and ready to go at some point in this season.”

Evander Kane shares a glimpse into his off-field life

Evander Kane on Monday posted a video on his Instagram account which comprised a highlight reel of how he is spending his time in recovery.

The montage included clips from his time at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ball, a trip to the hockey arena with his kids, snapshots of his workout room and sessions, as well as time spent with his family.

On Monday, Mara posted a story about how active her fiance has been around the house.

“@evander kane is going to kill me but this is the type of man he is. I told him I need more fresh air and sunlight and since I’m on bed rest he started shoveling the snow off of our balcony for me in his shorts and slides,” Mara captioned her post.

She also shared that Kane is focusing on his health and nutrition to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback