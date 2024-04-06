WATCH: Evgeni Malkin's parents shed tears of pride as son scores twice against Lightning

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and one assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game ended with the Penguins taking the win 5-4.

After Malkin's second goal late in the second period, the camera transitioned toward his mom and dad on the video board.

Evgeni Malkin's parents, Vladimir and Natalia, were captured crying on the videoboard. Vladimir even reached out to his pocket to take out a handkerchief to wipe his tears.

The NHL's official X account tweeted a video of Evgeni Malkin's parents and captioned it:

"No matter how long your kid has played in the NHL, or how many goals he's scored, every one is special." Evgeni Malkin has two very proud parents cheering him and the @penguins on today.

Vladimir and Natalia recently flew from Magnitogorsk, Russia, to watch their son play this season. They have brought positive luck for him and the Pittsburgh Penguins too.

They made their first appearance in the Penguins' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins' won that game 3-2 and Evgeni Malkin scored two goals that night as well.

This is what Malkin had to say about his parents after their first game supporting him this season.

"They come yesterday and they haven’t been here since I think 2018 or ’19. It’s a long time ago, and it probably gives me a little more emotion, and it works, you know?” Evgeni said (via NHL.com)

“I’m so mad they did not come in like, October or November. We see tonight, I think yeah, they give me a little bit more motivation."

Evgeni Malkin disclosed that his parents wake up at 3 am to watch Penguins play

Vladimir and Natalia are old now and traveling half the globe is even more challenging for them. Still, they were supporting their son and the Penguins' from Russia using the internet.

“They watch every game from the Internet," Evgeni said., "they wake up at 3 AM in my hometown and they watch every game, they know everything. ... they want us to make the playoffs, for sure.”

Now, with a 5-4 win over the Lightning, the playoff hopes are back alive for Malkin and his team.

The Penguins have jumped two places and are now placed fourth in Metropolitan with 83 points. They will play the Maple Leafs' next.