WATCH: Evgeny Kuznetsov attempts Michigan goal with Hurricanes' on the brink of elimination

The Carolina Hurricanes kept their playoff hopes alive with a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 4 at PNC Arena on Saturday. They now trail behind the Rangers 1-3 in Round 2 of the playoff series.

Midway through the third period with the game tied 3-3, Evgeny Kuznetsov got creative. Kuznetsov gave a spark of hope to his team and some highlight-reel excitement with an attempt at a Michigan goal during the game.

He scooped up the puck behind the Rangers' net, lifted it up onto the blade of his stick, and tried to wrap it around and tuck it top shelf - a dazzling move known as the Michigan goal.

Kuznetsov smoothly lifted the puck and spun around behind the net, but Rangers’ defenseman Adam Fox was ready and knocked the puck off his stick, thwarting the attempt. It was a risky move that could have been a turning point had Kuznetsov succeeded.

Shortly thereafter, Carolina scored on the power play to take a 4-3 lead. Kuznetsov's performance was particularly noteworthy, especially considering he had been a healthy scratch in Game 2. In the eight playoff games, Kuznetsov scored three goals and provided two assists with a plus-minus rating of +1.

In the post-game interview, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was asked whether scoring the winning goal on a power play held any special significance.

“I don't care," Brind'Amour said . “Not tonight. We've just got to get Ws at this time of year.”

The Hurricanes rallied behind goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen, Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei, while Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

On the other side of the ice, Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin allowed four goals on 31 shots, with Will Cuylle, Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafrenière finding the back of the net for New York.

With the action shifting back to New York for Game 5 on Monday, the Hurricanes will look to build on their momentum and win the next three games to earn a chance to advance to the next round.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and his daughter crash Brady Skjei’s postgame interview

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei got an adorable surprise visitor during his postgame interview following the team's Game 4 victory over the New York Rangers.

As Skjei was speaking with the "NHL on TNT" crew about his game-winning goal, Evgeny Kuznetsov playfully photobombed the interview by lifting his young daughter, Ecenia, over Skjei's shoulder.

The veteran NHLer was completely oblivious to the cute father-daughter duo popping up behind him until host Liam McHugh pointed them out.