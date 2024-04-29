WATCH: Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan chugs beer, daughter joins in with water at Predators' NHL playoff game

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan chugged a beer during the Nashville Predators' Game 4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Lewan has been a frequent visitor to the Predators' games and has chugged beers on the jumbotron with teammates in the past. But, on Sunday, Lewan changed it up as he chugged the beer and his daughter then followed suit by chugging water.

After the clip went viral, Lewan took to social media to reflect on it and said it was an all-time moment for him.

"This lady at the game was nice enough to send me this video. This was an all time moment, the whole way home my daughter was talking about how legendary it was. Wynne is on top of the world right now, thank you everyone that was at the game, lost their mind and cheered her on," Lewan wrote.

It was a cool moment for Lewan and his daughter, but unfortunately, Nashville ended up losing to the Canucks in OT.

Nashville Predators on the brink of elimination

The Nashville Predators suffered a 4-3 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, in a game that Nashville led 3-1 with just over three minutes to go.

Vancouver's Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game with less than three minutes to go,. He then scored a hat trick to tie the game with eight seconds left.

Vancouver ended up scoring 62 seconds into OT to get the win and take a 3-1 series lead. Nashville will need to win three straight games to advance to the second round, but the collapse of Game 4 is a tough pill to swallow for the Predators.

“It hurts, but it's supposed to hurt and it's going to be hard, but it's supposed to be hard,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said, via NHL.com. “That's got to be the mentality. It's going to be even harder the next game and we'll embrace it and we’ll move straight ahead.

"We'll try to play the best we can. We've been a really good road team all year. We just go win a game, be us and be the best version of us. And I think if we do that, regardless of what happens, we'll be OK.”

Game 5 is set for Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT in Vancouver.