WATCH: Filip Forsberg gets bested in spirited fight by Moritz Seider's uppercuts and jabs

In a game between the Nashville Predators vs the Detroit Red Wings, forward Filip Forsberg of the Predators got into a mele with Red Wings forward Moritz Seider, which resulted in Forsberg taking quite the beating in the bout.

But, exacts his revenge as he scored the late-game winner of the contest between the two clubs. It was a pointless night for both teams, before the end of the third frame.

The three stars of the game were Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, and Juuse Saros. During the effort, both teams were virtually the same in the faceoff percentage battles, Detroit with 28% and Nashville with 26%.

Forward Andrew Copp of the Red Wings had a penalty 34 seconds into the game after a roughing call in a scuffle with Kiefer Sherwood.

Defenseman Alexander Carrier was called for a cross-checking call at 7:01 second of the game. Simon Edvindsson was called for an interference call with less than six minutes remaining in the first.

Forsberg and Seider then got into their fight less than five minutes into the second period of the game. Nashville, however, conceded two more careless penalties later in the contest with Jason Zucker and Roman Josi being the culprits.

Filip Forsberg's 11 point-tally in six games

Filip Forsberg's 11 points in six games has been crucial in lifting the Nashville Predators to crucial wins. The Nashville Predators club are on a five-game winning streak themselves.

Forsberg recorded two goals and an assist in the previous game against the Florida Panthers. He also notched up a goal and two assists in a game against the San Jose Sharks.

The Nashville Predators' next game will be on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Golden Nights, in what is expected to be a game with playoff implications.