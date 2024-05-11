WATCH: Former Bruins star Andrew Ference fires up crowd with epic beer chug in Game 3 against Panthers

Boston Bruins' Andrew Ference was in attendance at their playoff game on Friday. He fired up the TD Garden crowd with the perfect beer chug 12 minutes into the second period.

The Bruins hosted the Florida Panthers at TD Garden for Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series. Ference was present at the arena as the honorary fan banner captain for the home team.

At 12:21 in the second period, when things had fallen a little quiet at TD Garden, Ference was shown chugging a beer on the large LED screen. The former defenceman then kissed his Bruins tattoo on his arm and the entire arena immediately erupted in a massive cheer.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time a Bruins icon has acted as the honorary fan banner captain this season. Earlier in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Patrice Bergeron was present in the arena and passionately supported his team as they sailed to a series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, things are not looking as good for the Bruins tonight as the Panthers still hold a lead over the home team going into the third period.

Fans react to Andrew Ference’s beer chug

The clip has since been making rounds on the internet and netizens were quick to react to Andrew Ference’s epic beer chug. Many joked that they wanted the former defenseman to take the ice for the Boston Bruins.

Following are some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

“Get him on the ice can’t be much worse than what the Bruins have now.”

Expand Tweet

“Can he play tonight?” Quipped one fan.

Some fans were unhappy with the home team’s performance on the night. They humorously remarked that Ference might need a few more beers after the game, given the Bruins’ dismal outing.

“Might need a few more,” wrote one fan.

“Not enough. Send some rum his way,” another user seconded that.

Up until that point, the TD Garden had not had much to cheer for on the night. A few fans pointed that out in the comments.

“That was the loudest the crowd has been the whole night,” wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

The Bruins vs. Panthers playoff second-round series is tied 1-1 and whichever team wins tonight, will gain the lead heading into Game 4, taking place on Sunday at TD Garden.