WATCH: Frank Nazar scores first NHL goal on first shot-on-goal

Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar scored his first NHL goal on April 14 against the Carolina Hurricanes with his first shot on the net in a 4-2 defeat for his team.

Nazar opened the scoring with his goal. The scoreline remained that way until the second period when Jordan Staal tied the game. The Blackhawks took scores their second in the third period. However, the Canes replied with three straight goals afterward to take the game at hand.

Frank Nazar's goal came in as Carolina was on the forecheck. A turnover by the Canes in the offensive zone led to a play in the neutral zone by Seth Jones, who passed it to Nazar as he got a breakaway and scored.

As per NBCSportsChicago's Charlie Roumeliotis, Frank Nazar said in the post-game interview:

"From being at the Frozen Four to flying in last night and then figuring out I was playing today was really crazy. I'm a little exhausted but it was a blast."

Nazar was rated as the third star of the game with one goal in almost 16 minutes of ice time. He is a 2022, first-round pick, 13th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks management team.

'Team player' Frank Nazar's skillset described by analyst following entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks recently signed Frank Nazar to a three-year entry-level contract. He was immediately called up to play for the team on April 14. Nazar was playing for Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA where he recorded 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points in 41 games this season.

In a recent interview with Daily Faceoff prospect analyst Steven Ellis, he said the following regarding Frank Nazar's play:

“Nazar needed a big season after missing most of 2022-23 due to injuries,” Ellis said. “Mission accomplished. The Blackhawks prospect had more than a point per game while also contributing extensively in his own zone.

"That’s the thing – Nazar can score, and he’s a great setup guy. But he can also block shots and work his tail off in front of his own net. Nazar is a team player you can throw in any situation and be happy about, and he was a big part of Michigan’s attack this year.”

With the addition of Nazar, the Blackhawks' future looks brighter, and playing with the likes of forward Connor Bedard it should be interesting.