Watch: Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardin embrace each other after Oilers' Game 6 win

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers won Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars. The Oilers have won the series 4-2 to qualify for the Stanley Cup Final. Connor McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, was in the social suite in the arena for the game with Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins. She originally posted a video of them embracing the victory on her Instagram story.

The video shows Kyle leaping into the arms of Celeste Desjardins. Oilers' Adam Henrique's wife, Lauren Thomas, can also be seen in the video with her kid.

Oilers' Connor Brown's wife, Madison, Sam Gagner's wife, Rachel Linke, and Troy Stecher's girlfriend, Emma Vincent, were also at the game.

A fan reposted the video shared by Kyle on X. McDavid's performance has helped the EDM to the Stanley Cup Final. They will now face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton Oilers secure Stanley Cup final spot with win over Dallas Stars

Edmonton has had a remarkable journey in the Western Conference. The team secured its spot in the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1.

Connor McDavid's goal and assist set the tone early, supported by Stuart Skinner's 34 saves.

“Connor McDavid, doing Connor McDavid things," Skinner said

McDavid summed up the team's sentiment:

"We hung in there. We got it done. Everyone deserves it."

Zach Hyman also contributed a power-play goal. Despite Dallas' efforts, including Mason Marchment's third-period goal, they fell short.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer acknowledged the fine margins of playoff hockey.

“Proud of our group, proud of our fight, proud of our battle, You’re just gutted. They did leave everything out there. We should be going to play a Game 7, we’re not. You have to give Edmonton credit," DeBoer said.

Their power play particularly over the last two games was good, their goaltender was good. It’s fine lines when you get to this point of the year, and they were on the right side of it. … It’s tough to swallow.”

Edmonton's ascent from a 10-point deficit in the regular season to Cup contenders is historic. Leon Draisaitl, McDavid's teammate, praised him for his resilience.

“There's one player in the world that can make things like that happen,” Draisaitl said.

The EDM's refusal to touch the conference trophy reflects their focus on the ultimate prize. With only three shots in the first period, Edmonton's efficiency prevailed.