WATCH: Leafs captain Auston Matthews hits the ice in Toronto as he greas up ahead of NHL preseason

Auston Matthews returned to the ice in Toronto on Monday to get ready for the NHL preseason. A short video shared by Leafslatest on X showed the Maple Leafs captain skating and practicing his shot.With training camp set to start in September, his early work on the ice indicates a shift in focus toward the new season.It was Matthews’ first season as captain last year, and it came with challenges. He missed 15 games due to injuries, and his scoring dropped from the 69 goals he had scored the previous year. Even so, he still finished with 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games. His numbers showed a step back, but his role as one of the team’s top scorers stayed the same.In the playoffs, Matthews opened strong but slowed as the rounds went on. He scored three goals and added eight assists in 13 games. Against Florida, he went scoreless in four of the last five games as Toronto’s offense struggled. He played heavy minutes and had some important moments, including one game-winning goal, but his shot percentage fell at the wrong time. It was a consistent showing, but not enough to help the Leafs move further.When asked about his injury in May, Auston Matthews said he preferred not to share details. He told The Athletic that keeping it private was his choice because it could be targeted by opponents in the future. He also made it clear that the pressure of playing in Toronto is not a problem for him.“I love playing in Toronto and playing for this fan base and this organization,” Matthews said.He added that outside talk is not something players focus on inside the locker room.This season marks a change for the Maple Leafs. For the first time since 2015-16, Matthews will not share the ice with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares as a full group. Now, with a new season ahead, Auston Matthews’ return to the ice shows that he is ready to lead the team forward again.Mitch Marner’s departure ended a long partnership with Auston Matthews that began in TorontoBack on August 21, Auston Matthews discussed Mitch Marner’s move to the Vegas Golden Knights. At the Hockey Night in Brampton event, the Leafs captain called Marner a close friend and a teammate the team will miss. He admitted it was part of the business side of hockey, saying,“We’ll obviously miss him… but wish him nothing but the best. We’ll just keep it moving.”Looking ahead, he added that he is excited about the players brought in this offseason and believes the group must grow together to stay competitive.