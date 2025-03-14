[WATCH] Leafs' Max Domi lands heavy blows on Nate Schmidt after landing a huge hit on a Panthers forward 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt traded bombs during a heavyweight tilt on Thursday night. The tussle occurred during the first period following Domi's booming hit on Carter Verhaeghe.

After the hit, Schmidt had a few choice words for Domi, eventually challenging the Leafs forward.

Here’s a look at the original play and ensuing fisticuffs:

Domi held his own well as his father, former Toronto player Tie Domi, looked on.

Here’s a look at Tie Domi’s reaction:

Max Domi got a clear decision in his favor, giving his team a boost amid the intense battle between both clubs for the Atlantic Division lead.

