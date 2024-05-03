Watch: Legendary broadcaster Jack Edwards' emotional sign-off after being Boston Bruins' voice for 19 years 

It was an emotional night for Boston Bruins fans as their long-time play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards called his final game on Thursday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins couldn't secure a win for his farewell, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their Round 1 playoff series at Scotiabank Arena.

Despite the upcoming Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday, ABC holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the deciding game, marking the end of NESN's broadcasting for the 2023-24 season on Thursday night.

Edwards shared a heartfelt address to the fans, capping off his 19-year-long and memorable career as the voice of the Bruins.

He said:

"The past 19 years, to witness and describe some of the greatest moments in the New England sports pantheon has been a thrill of a lifetime,” Edwards said. “I want to thank every employee at NESN, especially our production team. Brian Zechello, Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Patrick White, and all the photographers represented on this trip by Bobby Swan."

Edwards added:

“Most of all, I want to thank my broadcast partner Andy Brickley. You’re the brother I never had until I started working with you. And it’s been a joy ride for 19 years. And this is my goodbye.

Last month, Jack Edwards shared his decision to retire at the end of the regular season, revealing that this playoff series against the Maple Leafs would be his last time in the broadcast booth.

Edwards began calling Bruins games back in 2005 with NESN and served as the team's local play-by-play announcer for 19 years. His distinctive style and dedication left a lasting impact on the Bruins' broadcast history.

Jack Edwards stirred up controversy during his last broadcast

Jack Edwards found himself at the center of controversy after calling referee Steve Kozari a "coward" during the Bruins' live broadcast of Game 5.

This came after Kozari issued two penalties to the Bruins late in the second period of Game 5 against Toronto. However, when defenseman Charlie McAvoy tried to seek clarification from Kozari after the period, the referee had already left the ice.

In the heat of the moment, Edwards seemingly allowed his emotions to influence him, leading to him labeling Steve Kozari as a "coward" during the broadcast.

The series-deciding Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs will take place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.