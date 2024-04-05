Watch: Martin Pospisil elbows Josh Morrissey, gets ejected

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil was handed a major penalty and game misconduct for a dangerous elbow to the head of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey on Thursday night. The incident occurred with just 43 seconds remaining in the second period.

As Morrissey retrieved the puck in his end and headed up ice, Pospisil approached and delivered a high hit that caught Morrissey squarely in the head with his elbow.

Watch the video here:

The hit was initially called a minor elbowing penalty on the ice. However, after video review, the referees determined Pospisil made direct head contact and increased the call to a five-minute major and a game misconduct, resulting in an automatic ejection.

This isn't the first time the 24-year-old rookie has been disciplined for a dangerous hit this season. Earlier in March, Pospisil was suspended for three games for boarding Seattle's Vince Dunn.

Winnipeg won Thursday's game 5-2.

Martin Pospisil’s thoughts on his three-game suspension from March

Martin Pospisil shared his thoughts on his suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Seattle's Vince Dunn earlier in March. Pospisil was handed a three-game ban and said he had learned his lesson.

"I'm still young in this league and learning. It's a good lesson. I'll move on and be a little smarter," the Martin Pospisil said on March 12 before game against Colorado (via The Hockey News).

"You can't hit a guy from behind. That wasn't a clean hit. I want to play physical, play hard, and play clean. It's not part of my game to play like that, so for sure I was disappointed, but move on and take that lesson."

Pospisil expressed regret over injuring Dunn on the dangerous hit, saying:

"I hope he's Ok and I wish him a speedy recovery."

The rookie winger admitted that being forced to sit out games makes it difficult as he cannot contribute to the team's cause.

"It's not much fun just watching games. You can't really help the team when you're not on the ice," he said.

Pospisil has been effective this season, recording eight goals and 20 points in 55 games.