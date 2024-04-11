WATCH: Matt Duchene introduces his 9-week Cocker Spaniel puppy to Stars on team’s picture day

Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars participated in the annual NHL tradition of team picture day, which marks the end of the regular season as teams gear up for the playoffs or start their offseason.

However, this year’s photo session had an unexpected guest: Duchene’s nine-week-old puppy, Merle. While it’s doubtful the adorable Cocker Spaniel will be in the official picture, the delightful pup undoubtedly filled the clubhouse with joy. Check it out here:

Expand Tweet

Duchene’s teammates also got a chance to frolic with the furry pal. But that’s not all. The puppy hit the ice with its star dad. See for yourself:

Expand Tweet

"Oh yeah, there he is, the solar eclipse!" Someone off-camera quipped about Merle.

Duchene seemingly loves wearing his #95 jersey. Perhaps wondering whether the pup will get one, too? The thought of the little buddy wearing the Stars’ colors brings a smile. This moment serves as a wonderful reminder that hockey isn’t always about games and stats. It’s also charming moments like these that make the game so special.

Matt Duchene and company will take this welcome break from the grueling season schedule. Next up, the club will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. With both teams’ playoff tickets secured, attention turns to the adjustments in their lineups as they head into the first round.

Matt Duchene Found a Home in Dallas

Matt Duchene arrived in Dallas last summer, joining the team as a free agent on a one-year, $3 million deal. His addition provided the Stars with much-needed second-line scoring. Thus far, Duchene has put up solid numbers. In 77 games, he’s registered 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points.

However, Duchene will become an unrestricted free agent at the season's end. However, it seems like he is not very keen on departing. When asked about his experience in Dallas earlier this season, Duchene told the Hockey News:

"Everyone’s made it really easy around me and it’s been a really great atmosphere to come into, from the coaches to the players, but then just the experience, too."

At 33, Duchene might be entering the final years of his career. With a family to think of, Duchene may not be inclined to leave after stops in Colorado, Ottawa, Columbus and Nashville.

Moreover, Head coach Peter DeBoer expressed that he wants to retain the athlete as well. DeBoer told the Hockey News:

"Matt’s been exceptional. He could’ve taken a lot more money to go and play somewhere else, but he wanted to play here and he wanted to win a Stanley Cup."

Duchene and Dallas will try their best to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas. The last time the stars hoisted the trophy was back in 1999. It’s been a long time coming for Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars.