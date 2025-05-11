WATCH: Matthew & Brady Tkachuk parents reveal their unique TV setup to watch sons' game together

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk’s parents, Chantal and Keith, have a simple way to watch their sons’ NHL games: installing three TVs in their living room so they can watch them simultaneously. Keith came up with the idea, saying they needed three screens because their games often overlap.

"If I can get a chance to watch them," Keith said on Saturday, via NHL. "I am gonna watch them both at the same time. And the guy who is playing better that game, gets the middle TV, the bigger one."

At first, Chantal didn’t like the idea, thinking that it wouldn’t look nice in their living room. However, Keith was firm on his decision, as the most important thing was not missing any of their games. He also made a rule that the son who plays better that night gets the middle screen.

Chantal and Keith try to watch the games together, but sometimes they end up in different rooms.

"Keith and I usually start watching the games together, but depending on how the games are going and his reaction to the boys," Chantal said. "We often end up watching the games in different rooms by the end of the night."

Keith prefers to stay calm during the games, while Chantal gets excited and cheers a lot.

"I try not to watch with her, because she gets too excited and I like to just let it happen," Keith said. "We love watching our kids, we are blessed to be able to do that."

Growing up, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were always competitive. Chantal said they often fought with each other, but within minutes, they would be back playing together.

Matthew & Brady Tkachuk's mom, Chantal Tkachuk reflects on raising three active kids

Chantal and Keith Tkachuk also have a daughter, Taryn, who plays field hockey for the University of Virginia.

"All three of them were busy and active kids," Chantal said on Saturday, via PEOPLE. "They were very involved in tons of different sports."

Since Keith often traveled for work, Chantal stayed home to manage everything.

“They were my full-time job,” Chatal said. “But I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Now that the kids are older, Chantal and Keith have more time for themselves. Chantal recently visited her father and also plans to go to France with Taryn after the playoffs. In 2026, Chantal and Keith hope to travel to Italy to watch Matthew and Brady Tkachuk play together for Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

